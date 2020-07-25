Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRNX. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,500 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $267,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 112.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 491,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

