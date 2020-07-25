Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $15.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tapestry from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC raised Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Tapestry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tapestry from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Tapestry from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.85.

Tapestry stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. Tapestry has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Tapestry had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $102,808.00. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Tapestry by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,239,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tapestry by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 224,464 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Tapestry by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 25,975 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

