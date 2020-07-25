Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Underperform Rating for REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised REMY COINTREAU/ADR from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut REMY COINTREAU/ADR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Get REMY COINTREAU/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 0.12.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for REMY COINTREAU/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REMY COINTREAU/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.