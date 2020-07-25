Credit Suisse Group Boosts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $850.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Shopify from $850.00 to $860.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shopify from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Shopify from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Shopify from $350.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $779.50.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP opened at $929.81 on Thursday. Shopify has a 52 week low of $282.08 and a 52 week high of $1,074.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $900.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $621.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 19.9% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $321,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 12.8% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.