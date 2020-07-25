Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Novartis (VTX:NOVN) a CHF 96 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 target price on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a CHF 89 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 84 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 110 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 97 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 93.

Novartis has a fifty-two week low of CHF 72.45 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 88.30.

