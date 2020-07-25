Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €125.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($140.45) target price on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MRK. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($121.35) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Independent Research set a €122.00 ($137.08) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($129.21) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €108.50 ($121.91).

MRK stock opened at €112.00 ($125.84) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €106.62 and its 200-day moving average is €106.73. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of €76.60 ($86.07) and a twelve month high of €115.00 ($129.21).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

