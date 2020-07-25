Creative Planning Sells 8,248 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 196,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,248 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AFLAC by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 753,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,886,000 after buying an additional 59,398 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in AFLAC by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 121,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after buying an additional 19,849 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 429,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, AXA boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 88,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 15,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.60.

AFLAC stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.35. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $55.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

