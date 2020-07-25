Creative Planning Sells 19,704 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 705,382 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,704 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $32,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. KeyCorp cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average is $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $57.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

