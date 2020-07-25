Creative Planning Purchases 75,298 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 155.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,298 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 48.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 28,373 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,671,000. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $62.17 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

