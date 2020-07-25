Creative Planning Increases Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,730 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,766,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 594.6% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 113.3% during the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

VT opened at $78.29 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $83.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.42.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

