Creative Planning Increases Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,361 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $7,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 50.0% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 10,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 291.4% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,041,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,485,000 after buying an additional 1,520,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 112.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 39.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.35.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.98. The company has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $16.59 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

