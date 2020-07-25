Creative Planning Has $8.05 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Creative Planning reduced its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,208 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 91,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 638,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 166,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.97.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

