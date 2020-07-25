Creative Planning Has $7.95 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.06.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,042. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $288.68 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $314.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.