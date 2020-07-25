Creative Planning Has $48.80 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $48,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $75.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.