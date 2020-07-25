Creative Planning Has $15.97 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 227,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,169 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 626,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,700,000 after acquiring an additional 52,750 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 29.2% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 335,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,511,000 after acquiring an additional 75,841 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 83,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.6% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $76.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.14. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.17%.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

