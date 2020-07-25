Creative Planning Has $10.67 Million Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 167,707 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.11% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $10,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.84.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $563,010.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $853,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.