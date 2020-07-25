Creative Planning Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 68.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,926 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $16,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,280.0% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $211.29 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $129.54 and a 52 week high of $226.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.59 and a 200-day moving average of $194.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

