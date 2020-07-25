Creative Planning Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 4,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.93.

NYSE EMR opened at $63.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.39 and its 200 day moving average is $61.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

