Creative Planning Cuts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,364,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,270,810,000 after buying an additional 712,601 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,599,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,975,000 after acquiring an additional 892,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,322,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,340,000 after acquiring an additional 403,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,919,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,978,000 after acquiring an additional 275,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $80.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.58. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on D. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

