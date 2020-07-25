Creative Planning Buys New Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 172,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $62.07 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

