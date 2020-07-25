Creative Planning Buys 26,630 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,630 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,924,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,989,000 after purchasing an additional 170,363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 345,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 52,994 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,430,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,880,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $124.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.94 and a 200-day moving average of $120.27. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $125.13.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

