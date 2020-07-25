Creative Planning Acquires 52,436 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,911 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 52,436 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 427.5% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 426.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $31.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 79.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.86.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LUV. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

