Creative Planning Acquires 4,789 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Chevron were worth $30,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 329.2% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Chevron by 8.2% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 8.8% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 470,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,962,000 after buying an additional 38,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $90.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.52. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

