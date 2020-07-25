Creative Planning Acquires 335 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,993 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. TD Securities raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.24.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $9,726,609.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total value of $1,739,188.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,226.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,926 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $187.01 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $219.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.46. The firm has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.