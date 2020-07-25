Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 22,419 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 81.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,419 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $3,055,993,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $43.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $75.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

