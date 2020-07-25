Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 454.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,995,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 309.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 55,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $146.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.98 and its 200 day moving average is $140.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

