Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 4,800 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 240,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 24,125 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $5,992,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 334,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after buying an additional 33,782 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE opened at $26.35 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

