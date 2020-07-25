Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 4,676 Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBN. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 64,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 9,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BBN opened at $25.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%.

About Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

