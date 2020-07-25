Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 4,376 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,957,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,349,000 after buying an additional 219,543 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,198,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,333,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,851,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,103,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,569,000 after purchasing an additional 156,389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.03. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $56.77.

