Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $142,000 in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 476 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 89.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,292,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,037 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,101,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,230,000 after purchasing an additional 221,278 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,085,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,163,000 after purchasing an additional 42,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,462,000 after purchasing an additional 89,680 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 25.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,777,000 after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. Barclays began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $327.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.82.

SBAC stock opened at $298.68 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $205.20 and a one year high of $323.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $299.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.11.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($3.22). The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 65,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.02, for a total value of $19,373,982.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,842 shares in the company, valued at $20,814,312.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total value of $21,387,669.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,946,011.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,413 shares of company stock worth $65,957,183 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

