Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 936.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 54.5% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its position in Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,508.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,035.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,463.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,371.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,572.02.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

