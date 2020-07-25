Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $766,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average is $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $235.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

