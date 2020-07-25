Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $262,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 207.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,794,733,000 after purchasing an additional 723,655 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,429,501,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,748,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,627,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $124,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,464 shares of company stock worth $15,069,109. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $230.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.95. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $250.15. The company has a market cap of $662.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.90.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

