Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $236,000 Stake in Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF by 116.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Vicus Capital bought a new position in Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29. Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $24.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.214 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.21%. This is a boost from Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th.

