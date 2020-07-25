Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $207,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 205.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.04.

TGT opened at $123.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.37. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $80.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $493,244.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,875,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,219 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

