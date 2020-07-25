Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $128,000 Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Anthem were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $5,042,044.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,665,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,771 shares of company stock valued at $11,041,447. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $270.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.14. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $309.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.31.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

