Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 844.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $78.29 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $83.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.42.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

