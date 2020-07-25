Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 622.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Square were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Square by 2,372.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after buying an additional 94,355 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Square by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 248,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,060,000 after acquiring an additional 38,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Square by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Square from $91.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.37.

SQ stock opened at $121.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12,292.99 and a beta of 2.69. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $133.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.45.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 24,255 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $1,532,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,100 shares in the company, valued at $15,300,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $215,391.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,989 shares in the company, valued at $15,085,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,574 shares of company stock worth $3,473,975. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

