Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 153.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 56,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $3,540,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 421,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,782,000 after acquiring an additional 25,765 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $7,726,000. Finally, Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $98.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $301.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

