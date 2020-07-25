Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 87.4% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 123.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.06.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $188.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $192.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.82%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

