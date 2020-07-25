Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys New Position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2,087.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 115,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 109,798 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $505,927.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,625.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $3,118,194.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,364.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,630 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,512 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $67.84 on Friday. Entegris Inc has a twelve month low of $38.12 and a twelve month high of $71.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.51.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.