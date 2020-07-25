Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 11,708 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

NYSE T opened at $29.57 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $214.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

