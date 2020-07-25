Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 556,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $80,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $117.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $212.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

