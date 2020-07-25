Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 96.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 113,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 137,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Truist Financial stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.01. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,087 shares of company stock worth $3,639,169 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

