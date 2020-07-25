Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD stock opened at $265.31 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $267.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.65 and its 200 day moving average is $227.97. The company has a market cap of $283.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

