Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 757 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

NYSE:MRK opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $197.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

