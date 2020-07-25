Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 1,962 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 238.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,784 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $1,809,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.8% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.40 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $195.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.20.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

