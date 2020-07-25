Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE CRD.A opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $406.56 million, a P/E ratio of -106.43 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. Crawford & Company has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter. Crawford & Company had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 20.29%.

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

