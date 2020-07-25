CRA Financial Services LLC Has $765,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,870 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Wealth Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 160,958 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 23,556 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 74,872 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 115,445 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

NYSE:VZ opened at $56.85 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

