CRA Financial Services LLC Buys 450 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,667 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.4% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 602,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $123,611,000 after buying an additional 85,518 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,088,672 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,981,152,000 after buying an additional 909,982 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. Finally, Laffer Investments bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock opened at $230.71 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $250.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.95. The company has a market capitalization of $662.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $244.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.90.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total transaction of $47,766.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $520,016.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $1,679,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,139,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,464 shares of company stock valued at $15,069,109. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.